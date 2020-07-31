To Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, for leading the charge with the Great American Outdoors Act which permanently authorizes the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Since it was created in 1965, only about $19 billion has been appropriated, leaving over $22 billion that accrued in the fund unspent. The program has been fully funded only twice in its history. Manchin’s Great American Outdoors Act would provide the full $900 million to the fund every year going forward. The bill will serve as a stimulus to combat the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, investing in deferred maintenance projects will create more than 110,000 infrastructure-related jobs, the senator noted.
To state officials and the National Guard for delivering water was to Gary, a McDowell County community dealing with a broken municipal water system. Gov. Jim Justice ordered the West Virginia National Guard and the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to provide all necessary resources to the city and other residents of McDowell County. The outage began when the main pump serving the City of Gary water system abruptly stopped working last week, leaving approximately 500 customers without water service. Engineers who evaluated the system determined that the pump was beyond repair and that a new, custom-made pump would need to be purchased and installed because the backup pumps were also not working.
To the Greenbrier/Monroe Youth Livestock Association for organizing an online fundraiser through which 4-H members in Greenbrier and Monroe counties feature their livestock projects allowing community members, businesses or families to donate to individual youths in increments of $25. When State Fair of West Virginia officials canceled the annual event due Covid-19 safety concerns, youth were denied the opportunity to sell their livestock, money from which they use to pay their feed bills and buy more livetock. It is also an opportunity for the kids to showcase what they’ve done this year. Visit www.wlivestock.com to browse through the more than 100 4-H members and to make a donation.