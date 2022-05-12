To Independence Middle School science teacher Adam Miller, who was deployed to Germany in July 2020 as a member of the U.S. Navy Reserve. While on a 400-day assignment to Germany, he knew his family was being looked after and cared for in his absence thanks to the support of school staff. In recognition of these efforts, Miller nominated Independence Middle School Principal Teresa Lester and Assistant Principal Melissa Goodson as well as Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price for the Patriot Award. Presented recently, the award is meant to recognize employers and supervisors who make an effort to support those in the National Guard or Reserve through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if needed.
To more than $8 million in renovations now complete at Pipestem State Park. Upgrades at Pipestem include nearly $4.4 million in renovations to the park’s two lodges, cabin upgrades, and more than $3.6 million in infrastructure improvements to the park’s tram, wastewater treatment plant, and campground waterline. Other upgrades to the park over the last four years include the addition of a zipline, splash park and adventure lake, and an adventure zone. More than $151 million has been pumped into state park renovations statewide, making the parks more attractive to residents as well as visitors. On average, about 7 million people visit West Virginia’s state parks and forests each year, but park visitation surpassed 9 million in 2021, the highest number on record in state history.
To Griffin Holbert of Poca, named winner of the First Year Student Excellence Award for 2022 at WVU Tech in Beckley. The award acknowledges one student who embodies academic excellence, outstanding leadership, involvement in their community and positively representing the university. The winner will speak at the convocation ceremony in August, which will welcome the next class of new students. This award is the top honor for first-year WVU Tech students, and awardees are announced annually. Holbert is an electrical engineering major. He has been a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) since he started at Tech in the fall of 2021. He was elected president of the club for the spring 2022 and fall 2022 semesters.
To Jill Blake, the Beckley VA Medical Center's Federal Woman of the Year. Blake, a board certified Family Nurse Practitioner, is the Occupational Health coordinator and provider at the medical center. Her award coincided with celebrating National Nurses Week (May 5-12), which honors nurses' contributions and sacrifices. The annual award is presented to a woman who demonstrates self-improvement, on-the-job excellence, and community service. The winner is determined by a third party to prevent any conflict of interest. Additional nominees included Brianne Fairchild, Tonia Fullen, Tracie Hamb, Olivia Honaker, Katherine Lynch, Kathy Maynor, and Portia Parker.
To Beckley Rotary Club's recently donating $2,400 to Carpenter’s Corner, Beckley Dream Center, Heart of God Ministries Helping Hands and Salvation Army food pantries. In addition, Beckley Rotary Club presented 165 items of formal attire (prom dresses, suits and shoes) to the four Raleigh County high schools to help students in need for prom season.