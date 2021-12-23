To the Mount Hope Lions Club Charlie Biggs Memorial Scholarship 2022, which has been introduced to honor the memory of Charles Michael “Charlie” Biggs, who passed away from complications from Covid-19 on Jan. 19, 2021. Biggs was a graduate of Mount Hope High School and a lifelong Fayette County resident. He founded Biggs Insurance Agency in Mount Hope, and he was a devoted 41-year member of the Mount Hope Lions Club, during which time he held many Lions offices and received numerous awards for his service, including the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award and the Leonard Jarrett Award. Two Oak Hill High School seniors annually will benefit from a new scholarship.
To Calacino’s Pizzeria owners Jeff and Jamie Weeks, who hosted three days of entertainment, auctions and food. The events were part of the Carol S. Weeks Memorial Hospice Benefit. The local restaurant owners and their team raised $7,500 during the three-day event in late November. This was the largest amount raised throughout the history of their fundraiser. The Danley Band, 2 Broke Band, and Matt Jones & The Road performed for packed audiences. Every dollar raised at the benefit was donated to Hospice of Southern West Virginia. This is the fifth year Calacino’s has hosted the gathering in honor of Jeff’s mother, who was a patient at Hospice of Southern West Virginia.
To the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary, which has just completed its 14th year of its “Giving Hearts” Program. The group gave food to families and included toys, games, clothing, coats, gloves and pajamas to each child in those families, which was approximately 200 children/teens this year. Additionally, 48 children of deployed veterans were given food, clothing and toys. There was also food given to Commission on Aging for 20 homebound families, health supplies and cosmetics to 22 school-age children through the Raleigh County Public Library, stuffed animals to the Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, food to feed over 100 people through the Presley Ridge Foster children’s program, toys and donations given to Toys for Tots, Raleigh County Head Start and St. Francis DeSales Giving Tree Project.
To an effort in honor of the recent anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day. The Solid Waste Authority unveiled a dedicated collection box that's placed at the Raleigh County Landfill for residents who want to dispose of tattered flags. In partnership with the Black Diamond Girl Scout Council, the flags will be turned over to local scout leaders and volunteers to fulfill the proper disposal during a flag-burning ceremony that will be held in Wooton Park at the landfill.
To MCNB Bank in Beckley, which distributed a large volume of donations it had collected for veterans who needed cleaning supplies, warm clothing, toiletries, hygiene items and more. Donations came from bank employees, family members, bank customers and members of the community. Bank employees loaded vehicles full of donations for delivery while others, like Vietnam veteran Joe DiCaro, who had stopped to do typical banking, pitched in and helped move items for donation.