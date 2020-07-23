To Southern Appalachian Labor School working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to distribute personal protective equipment. The masks, which were delivered to the Historic Oak Hill School, will be utilized to assist in public health efforts in the area as part of Project: America Strong. That endeavor features the federal government distributing reusable cotton face coverings to critical infrastructure sectors, companies, health care facilities and faith-based and community organizations across the country to help slow the spread of Covid-19. SALS will be distributing, for free, 45,000 coverings. The masks will help residents in light of Gov. Jim Justice’s face covering mandate (where social distancing isn’t possible).
To Taylor Wright of Lashmeet/Matoaka Elementary School in Mercer County, who recently won the Attorney General’s Kids Kick Opioids contest. Her illustration of how prescription painkiller abuse impacts one’s family and loved ones is appearing in newspapers across the state. Wright’s winning design features a family trapped inside a prescription pill bottle that reads “Don’t Bottle Up Your Family Over Your Addiction.” As one family member places an opioid pill in his mouth, his family members say, “You’re killing us too!”, “We want out!” and “Please stop!” Judges chose Wright’s design from 3,366 entries submitted by 3,521 students at 91 middle and elementary schools across West Virginia.
To 37 local Solid Waste Authorities that will receive grants totaling $386,215 as a result of action taken by the Solid Waste Management Board. The SWMB Grant Program is designed to assist local SWAs in the job of properly managing solid waste within their respective counties or regions. Grants went to Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas and Raleigh counties. Funds will be used to support a variety of needs ranging from roof improvements, a litter control officer’s wages, a computer and software; insurance, financial examination and maintenance/repairs for trucks; leachate treatment and monitoring; and a wind fence.
To the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for launching ATLAS (Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform), designed to help those seeking addiction treatment find care. The ATLAS website, www.treatmentatlas.org, provides data on the use of evidence-based medical practices and patient experiences at addiction treatment facilities. ATLAS allows users to compare treatment facilities side-by-side, or filter by selected criteria, such as facility location, program needs, or insurance carrier. Users of the site will be able to leave feedback on treatment facilities by responding to validated survey questions similar to those used in other areas of health care.