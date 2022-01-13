To West Virginia being selected as one of the Best Places to Go by both Frommers and USA Today. The recognition follows a series of recent notable announcements by Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and TIME Magazine, that together rank West Virginia as a leading global destination for travel in the new year. Frommers, a global media company with expert-led travel articles, taps the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve as a top vacation choice for 2022. The article positions America’s newest national park as a destination with not only interesting topography, but world class outdoor recreation such as whitewater rafting, rock climbing, mountain biking, and hiking. USA Today selected the top family-friendly destinations to visit in 2022 – including international and domestic points of interest. The article also showcased the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve as having incredible natural beauty and outdoor activities the entire family will enjoy. West Virginia was named a Top Travel Region to visit in 2022 by Lonely Planet as a part of its annual Best in Travel awards — it was the only state in the country selected. West Virginia was also selected as one of the Best Places to Go by Condé Nast Traveler. Additionally, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve – America’s newest national park – was named to TIME’s annual list of the World’s Greatest Places, which highlights 100 extraordinary travel destinations around the world.
To the National Science Foundation for awarding more than $880,000 for projects at West Virginia University and Fairmont State University. The awards total $889,849 and were announced by the state’s U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito. The individual awards include $749,693 to Fairmont State for a project to support low-income undergraduate students in science, technology, engineering and math disciplines; $90,156 to West Virginia University for a project to enhance understanding, modeling and forecasting of variations in the upper atmosphere; and $50,000 to WVU to develop a health care patient scheduling system to predict patient no-shows.
To Doug Clemons, the associate superintendent and human resources director for Greenbrier County Schools, honored by the West Virginia Association of School Human Resource Officers (WVASHRO) with the 2021 Gregory Bailey West Virginia School Human Resource Officer of the Year Award. The Gregory Bailey Award, given in memory of Bowles Rice Education Attorney Greg Bailey, is presented annually to the school human resource official who has distinguished themselves in personnel administration and has contributed to the betterment of public education and the community. Clemons is described by his peers as a person who has always been truly dedicated to education.