To a team of West Virginia University physicians pledging to provide more fresh and frozen food for those in need during this time of pandemic. Through a dedicated School of Medicine outreach program – HOPE – the team is working to raise $90,000 for a refrigerated trailer for West Virginians via Mountaineer Food Bank. HOPE – which stands for health care, opportunity, people, and education – serves to identify community-based needs and improve access to health care throughout the state, as well as working to enhance West Virginia’s economic status. Nearly $25,000 has been raised or pledged to date.
To St. Vincent de Paul Society in Pineville for offering infant nutrition supplement assistance for babies. In an effort to help mothers provide the best nutrition for their growing babies, the local St. Vincent de Paul Society has received funding to provide these supplements for families in Wyoming County. The funding has been granted to ensure that all babies receive the benefits they need to have the healthiest early start regardless of their family’s financial situation. For more information, call 304-732-6800. Eligibility is based on financial income, county residence, and a referral from a pediatrician/family doctor.
To Vicki Webb of Beckley being honored for her community service as well as being presented with a Key to the City. Webb has led several community improvement projects in education and recreation. She helped establish a park on South Fayette Street, across from Stratton Elementary School. She also worked to turn a property donated by the Naff family into a Welcome Center for Beckley. The center, which opened in October, is on the McManus Trail and offers brochures and rental bicycles to visitors. In addition, Webb worked with Ward V Councilwoman Janine Bullock to launch the Beckley Community Transformation Center on Antonio Avenue.