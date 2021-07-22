To area Purple Heart recipients being rightfully honored for their valor and service during a recent reception at Concord University. The CU Office of Veterans Services hosted the event in the Rahall Technology Center Veterans Lounge. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Purple Heart is “one of the most recognized and respected medals awarded to members of the U.S. armed forces.” This solemn and distinguished honor is presented to American servicemen and women wounded or killed in combat.
To a fundraiser now underway that could make a site along Interstate 77 a location to hold events for veterans and celebrations of patriotism. The Freedom Flag project is raising money for an on-site pavilion. “It’s going to a 40 (feet) and 48 (feet) pavilion,” Dayton C. Meadows III, a Marine Corps veteran, said. “Half of it will be covered and half of it will not, and it will be climate controlled so there can be events all year long.” The current American flag off Interstate 77 is a 20-foot by 28-foot garrison flag flying 80 feet off the ground.
To the selection of former West Virginia health officer Rahul Gupta, who was chosen as the Biden administration’s next drug czar. Gupta is in line to serve as director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy. Gupta most recently has been senior vice president for the March of Dimes. Prior to that, Gupta had served under two governors as West Virginia’s health commissioner. As the chief health officer, he led West Virginia’s opioid epidemic response efforts.
To 21 hospitals throughout West Virginia receiving a total of $5.4 million from the federal government for Covid-19 testing and mitigation efforts. Included are Boone Memorial Hospital, Broaddus Hospital, Grafton City Hospital, Grant Memorial Hospital, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Minnie Hamilton Health System, Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, Montgomery General Hospital, Plateau Medical Center, Pocahontas Memorial Hospital, Roane General Hospital, Sistersville General Hospital, Summers County Appalachian Regional Healthcare, War Memorial Hospital, Webster County Memorial Hospital, West Virginia University Medicine Braxton County Memorial Hospital, WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital, WVU Medicine Jefferson Medical Center, WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital, WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital and WVU Medicine Summersville Regional Medical Center.