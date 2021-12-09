To Justice John Hutchison, who will serve as chief justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia beginning Jan. 1. The Supreme Court has also designated Justice Beth Walker to serve as chief justice in 2023. Walker will be acting chief justice in 2022 whenever Chief Justice Hutchison is unable to participate in a case. Hutchison, who was born and raised in Beckley, has a 1972 bachelor’s degree in history and political science from Davis and Elkins College and a 1980 law degree from West Virginia University College of Law.
To a life-long resident of Fayette County who will be the next chairperson of the WVU School of Nursing on the WVU Tech campus. Hillary Parcell, MSN, RN, will lead the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program on the Beckley campus starting Jan. 1. Working under the direction of Dean Hulsey, Parcell will be responsible for the administrative day-to-day operations of the program, curriculum, committee assignments, teaching assignments, budgeting and programming, as well as faculty reviews and evaluations.
To the boundless giving groups, organizations and businesses in this region. To help address hunger across West Virginia this holiday season, ResCare Community Living donated $45,000 to local food banks throughout the state. ResCare presented $5,000 checks to nine organizations. From this area, Fishes and Loaves in Beckley and Operation Compassion in Princeton were included in the funding.
To West Virginians and their creative abilities. An example is Billy Payne, a Page native and Beckley resident, with a stack of awards and nominations — including three 2021 Josie nominations: one for the category of Traditional Classic Country, another for Traditional Country - Male, and a third for Song of the Year - Traditional Country, for his single “I Only Miss You When I’m Sober.”