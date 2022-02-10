To New River Community and Technical College for participating in the “Be The One” initiative, an overdose prevention initiative created for West Virginia colleges and universities. The school received opioid overdose rescue kits from the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WV DII) and the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network (WVCRN). The kits, known as Naloxboxes, contain two doses of the opioid reversal medication Naloxone and training materials instructing how to administer Naloxone during an active overdose.
To Raleigh County Head Start and Raleigh County Community Action Association for receiving the Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and National Head Start Association’s Annual Gro More Good grant. The Beckley program is one of 10 Head Start programs across the nation to receive funding, dedicated to connecting youth to the benefits of gardening and outdoor play. The money supports the mission of the Raleigh County Community Action Association and Raleigh County Head Start by helping children learn to help themselves over time. Gro More Good is in its fourth year, and it has supported 48 existing and new garden projects for Head Start programs.
To Tamara Floyd Smith, Ph.D., P.E., named as the dean of the nationally recognized Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences at West Virginia University Institute of Technology. Floyd Smith comes to WVU Tech from Tuskegee University, where she most recently served as associate provost. She has served as a principal investigator for millions of dollars in grant funding, published dozens of peer reviewed publications and jointly holds two U.S. patents. In addition to her work in traditional scientific research, she has also conducted engineering education research with a focus on the relationship between belonging and student engagement. She has served as a rotating program officer in the Division of Undergraduate Education at the National Science Foundation.