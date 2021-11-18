To a new authority created to bring interconnecting hiking trails, equestrian trails, bicycle trails and kayaking to several southern West Virginia counties. The authority is organizing its membership as the trail system starts to form. The Southern West Virginia Non-Motorized Trail Authority is working on developing a six-county non-motorized trail system for hiking, kayaking, canoeing, mountain biking and draisine trail systems along with an equestrian trail system. Commissioner Bill Archer of the Mercer County Commission has been visiting Raleigh, Summers, Monroe, McDowell and Wyoming counties to help organize the new agency.
To President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee U.S. mine safety being the second straight choice to lead the office from West Virginia. Christopher Williamson, of Mingo County, was nominated by the president as assistant secretary for mine, safety and health at the Department of Labor. Williamson currently is a senior counsel with the National Labor Relations Board. Williamson previously served on the leadership team at the Mine Safety and Health Administration under President Barack Obama. Williamson would replace David Zatezalo of Wheeling, who retired in 2014 as chairman of Rhino Resources and was Donald Trump’s pick as MSHA chief in 2017.
To the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society and its dedication to preserving the history of the C&O Railway. The group has just published its yearly fundraising calendars, which include the famous Chessie “The Railroad Kitten” calendar, the longest-running railroad-themed calendar in the United States. Its traditional calendar is dedicated to Chesapeake & Ohio steam locomotive power, this year focusing on the C&O’s iconic 4-6-4 “Hudson”-type steam locomotives. Rounding out the fundraising calendars offered for 2022, the C&O Historical Society has, for the first time, published a special calendar dedicated to a specific region along the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway — what is now the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.