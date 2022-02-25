To the Raleigh County NAACP, which recently hosted its annual award ceremony. The recipient of the 2022 Living Legend Award was Quincy Madison of Beckley. Madison is a retired Raleigh County educator. He’s worked with Central Baptist Church as the minister of music and is the founder and president of BEAUTY, a group that has given out $50,000 in scholarships and stipends to African American students since March 2018. Madison gave one piece of advice to his community. “We need to take kids under our wing and nurture them and let them know that education is a key to success, manners are a key to success, going to church is a good way to learn how to be successful.” The program also talked about voting rights issues and the history of the NAACP.
To a record number of people having visited the newly designated New River Gorge National Park and Preserve last year. The park recorded nearly 1.7 million visitors in 2021, which was an increase of 600,000 from a year earlier, West Virginia Public Broadcasting reported. New River Gorge was noted as a national park at the end of 2020. The highest number of visitors before last year was in 1996, when more than 1.2 million people visited New River Gorge. Many parks across the U.S. had a decrease in visitors in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic but saw an increase last year, the National Park Service said. “It’s wonderful to see so many Americans continuing to find solace and inspiration in these incredible places during the second year of the pandemic,” National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said.
To years-long efforts that resulted in The Pier at 6th and Adams fishing pier, which is located adjacent to the Montgomery General Hospital parking building. The dream for this pier started on May 28, 2013. Months later, Sandy Huddleston went to the Fayette County Commission and bought the property at a tax sale. Along the way to completion, the city had to reconcile with three Native-American tribes in order for the project to move ahead. Helping make the pier possible were work release crews from Mount Olive Correctional Center, AmeriCorps VISTA workers, city council and a former employee, the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, Coal Heritage Foundation, Land Water Conservation Fund, John McGarrity of the West Virginia Department of Commerce, Fayette County and Kanawha County commissions, Region 4 PDC, Rep. Carol Miller and other legislative representatives and many more. Thus far, about $240,000 has been spent, with plans for future additions.
To Epsilon Delta Omega’s winter coat drive that began back in December. The organization noted some children did not have the protective gear needed for the frigid cold weather looming ahead, so members of the society partnered with Southern West Virginia Homebuilders Association to help school-age children in need. Led by Vice President and Program Chairman Soror Anita Law, the group was able to donate 35 coats, 26 pairs of gloves, three pairs of mittens, seven scarves, eight hats, eight men’s fleece shirts, and 10 women’s sweaters to individuals in need.