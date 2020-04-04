To Phase 2 of a Fayette County Schools facilities upgrade beginning soon. With ZMM Architects and Engineers overseeing the projects, work will be performed at Fayetteville PK-8 and Valley PK-8 as well as Oak Hill and Midland Trail high schools. The total construction package is pegged to cost $15.2 million. The projects should break ground in April, if not affected by weather or other issues, and construction won’t hinder schools when they return from the current COVID-19 enforced absence from the classrooms. Phase 3, further down the road, will include a new regional school at Meadow Bridge, for which the SBA awarded $20 million last December. Meadow Bridge high and elementary schools will be combined in that project, which is still in its infancy.
To the American Electric Power Foundation for donating $288,000 to agencies providing COVID-19 relief efforts across Appalachian Power’s three-state service area. The gift is part of an overall $1.5 million coronavirus relief donation from the AEP Foundation. United Way chapters, many of which have established Community Response Funds related to the virus, will receive $204,000. Food banks and feeding centers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee, as well as the American Red Cross, will receive $84,000 in funding. Appalachian Power also announced it is temporarily suspending disconnects due to nonpayment.
To James Madison University staff members who – at work last month in the Guyandotte River Park, near Wyoming County East High School – moved a wooden bridge back into place and above the flood plain after flooding moved it about 150 yards down river. The university group was rebuilding walking trails around the park and clearing out the trash during their three-day stay.
The Beckley Art Center and The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre for stepping up and arranging to continue offering their services to the community despite the current COVID-19 constraints. BAC offers the opportunity for people to view the gallery’s exhibit entirely online. Roughly every other day BAC will examine each piece in the collection and focus on them one at a time by uploading either a short video or a post to the center’s Facebook page that shares extra details and information about each one.