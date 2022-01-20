To the National Science Foundation for awarding more than $880,000 for projects at West Virginia University and Fairmont State University. The awards total $889,849 and were announced by the state’s U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito. The individual awards include $749,693 to Fairmont State for a project to support low-income undergraduate students in science, technology, engineering and math disciplines; $90,156 to West Virginia University for a project to enhance understanding, modeling and forecasting of variations in the upper atmosphere; and $50,000 to WVU to develop a health care patient scheduling system to predict patient no-shows.
To Doug Clemons, the associate superintendent and human resources director for Greenbrier County Schools, honored by the West Virginia Association of School Human Resource Officers (WVASHRO) with the 2021 Gregory Bailey West Virginia School Human Resource Officer of the Year Award. The Gregory Bailey Award, given in memory of Bowles Rice Education Attorney Greg Bailey, is presented annually to the school human resource official who has distinguished themselves in personnel administration and has contributed to the betterment of public education and the community. Clemons is described by his peers as a person who has always been truly dedicated to education.
To Kristie Bridges, Ph.D., a faculty member at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), who received the COMLEX-USA Level 1 Item Writer of the Year award for 2021. The award is one of several presented annually by the NBOME, the independent organization that provides competency assessments for osteopathic medical licensure and related health care professions. Bridges, who chairs the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Department of Biomedical Sciences, has been contributing to COMLEX exams since 2014.
To Thomas McGraw, chair and associate professor of Health Services Administration, who has been named the inaugural recipient of the Golden Bear Empowerment Faculty Award at WVU Tech in Beckley. McGraw is a Fayette County native and graduate of Gauley Bridge High School (’70). McGraw graduated from West Virginia University Institute of Technology (’78) with a bachelor of science in industrial relations and labor studies. He then went to Xavier University (’82) to obtain his master’s degree in hospital and health administration. McGraw began teaching at Tech in 1989 as an adjunct instructor in the health services administration program. He has worked in many different administrative and executive positions in health care, state government and long-term care for over 25 years.