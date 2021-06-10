Thumbs up to memorial, to discovering Wyoming County and to reading

To the recent dedication of the Fallen Bluehawks War Memorial in Sophia. John Collins, Eric Fritz and Roger Butterworth worked long hours to get this monument and have it erected. They are to be commended, along with everyone who donated to this worthy cause. Sophia High School and Junior High Alumni who were killed in action included:
● James Leroy McClure, Class of 1949, Korea
● Ewell Edgel Acord, Class of 1955, Vietnam
● Richard Wayne Bryant, Class of 1963, Vietnam
● Jackie Everett Bolen Jr., Class of 1965, Vietnam
● Bernard Burdette McKinney Jr., Class of 1955, Vietnam
● Bobby Wayne Armes, Class of 1964, Vietnam
● Jeffery Scott Taylor, Class of 1994, Afghanistan
To Wyoming County becoming a vacation destination thanks to the recreational trail system and the new four-lane link of the Coalfields Expressway into Mullens that are bringing in visitors from across the country. To keep the area vital, the City of Mullens Foundation members are making their hometown more appealing to visitors, including renovations to playgrounds. Future projects will include erecting a much larger cross on top of Tater Hill, which overlooks Mullens, improvements to the picnic facilities, more murals, improvement to the pools and creating easier access.
To the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary, which recently donated 200 pencils and 200 Friends of Coal bracelets to the first “Hit a Home Run With Reading” program. The event was created as a project of the Delta Kappa Gamma Chapter XI and Brenda Epling, a teacher at Beckley Elementary, chairman. The chapter saw a need to get children more involved in reading in a fun way, and 265 students were given tickets to see a ballgame at Linda Kay Epling Baseball stadium.