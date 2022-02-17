To Ansted Elementary School teachers and paraprofessionals who recently engaged in professional development using math manipulatives to boost family and student engagement. Students and their families were invited to attend “For the Love of Math and Family.” At the well-attended evening event, families were able to learn and participate in math games using cards and dominoes games, which were easily adaptable for students of all ages and ability levels. Families also learned how to make a nutritional meal in a slow cooker. The evening ended with each family receiving a slow cooker, all of the ingredients to replicate nutritional meals at home, math manipulatives, and “a new perspective on math.” Brookfield Renewable Power, J&J Hardware, L&S Toyota and the Fayette County Board of Education Federal Programs and Nutrition joined to make this a successful event.
To an area club that makes sure the residents of a local nursing facility felt love, even if it came from a stranger. For the past 25 years, Country Road Garden Club has made it a point to spread joy to the residents of Pine Lodge every Valentine’s Day by delivering handmade cards. Covid prevented the organization from delivering those cards in person this year, so the staff at Pine Lodge passed out the mix of handmade and store-bought cards.
To Hinton resident Diana Woods, the new director of the Beckley LaunchLab at West Virginia University Institute of Technology in collaboration with the WV Hive. Working with the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) and its entrepreneurship program, the WV Hive, Woods will administer the Beckley LaunchLab, connecting and utilizing services within WVU, WVU Tech and WV Hive to provide entrepreneurship support to the Tech campus and community and throughout southern West Virginia.
To continuation of the Youth Arts in the Parks 2022 Appalachian Spring Wildflower art contest. This program allows students to serve as community leaders and raise awareness of Appalachia’s natural diversity through the digital art critter challenge, a list of accepted wildflower and wildlife species and many wildflower reference photos. This contest is part of a spring nature event celebrated throughout southern West Virginia by New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Tamarack and several West Virginia state parks.
To WVU Tech’s announcement that the new Golden Bear field will be at the Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex. The field is expected to be built and paid for within three years. The campus president broke the good news, which city and county officials had been anticipating, during her annual speech to the campus. The project will place a field at the Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex on the East Beckley Bypass and will include a baseball field, several all-purpose fields, an area for track and field activities, a building that will include offices, locker rooms and places for facility needs.