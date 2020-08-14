To Mac’s Toy Fund, which is looking at its 90th edition. Despite Covid-19 continuing to disrupt lives and events, the annual distribution will go on, even it if is with some major changes. Rather than buy toys to distribute, Mac’s will offer grants this year to charitable organizations that give out toys, coats and the like to children. The deadline for grant applications is Sept. 15 and decisions will be made by Oct. 1. The grant application will also be available on the Beckley Area Foundation’s website, bafwv.org. Departing from the past, Mac’s will not be accepting donations of used toys, not only because of the virus but also because it lost its storage/work area with the closure of BJW Printing. The fund will continue to accept monetary donations. They can be sent to Mac’s Toy Fund, 512 Maxwell Hill Road, Beckley, WV 25801. Online donations can be made at PayPal.com/macstoyfund. For information, call 304-222-4972.
To the West Virginia State University (WVSU) Board of Governors for naming a campus building and its surrounding property in honor of former WVSU President Dr. Hazo W. Carter Jr. and his wife, Judge Phyllis Carter. The Carters served as president and first lady of WVSU from 1987 to 2012. The newly christened Dr. Hazo W. Carter Jr. Integrated Research and Extension Building, located on the site of the former West Virginia Rehabilitation Center property on the university’s Institute campus, houses agricultural research laboratories and faculty offices, as well as meeting and classroom spaces for WVSU Extension Service programming efforts. Additionally, the Board approved naming the land accompanying the facility the Dr. Hazo W. and Judge Phyllis H. Carter Food and Agricultural Complex.
To Ruby Clyburn, 94, both a former student and teacher at Trap Hill High School, who made it known that before she died she wanted a monument placed in Surveyor where her beloved school stood from 1930 to 1977. With the help of one of Clyburn’s former students, Sharon Young, and her son, Jeremy Young, the new Trap Hill High School sign was presented to the longtime teacher on July 26 – her 94th birthday. Now that a Trap Hill memorial has been established, Clyburn has another goal she’d like to see before she passes – a million-dollar Trap Hill High School scholarship fund.
To Fayetteville Town Council for making a presentation to Fayetteville High School graduate Calvin Endicott. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, Endicott stopped to assist a Fayette County Sheriff’s Department deputy subdue a combative individual. “I just had that gut feeling that I needed to stop,” said Endicott. “I can’t really tell you why I stopped, but I saw the deputy in a struggle with him. And with everything going on, that’s the last thing officers need right now to worry about out there.” Endicott is a volunteer firefighter with the Fayetteville Fire Department.
To Delegate Margaret Staggers, D-32nd, for having the temerity to talk about her battle with Covid-19 and to dispel notions that it is a hoax and various conspiracy theories. An emergency room physician at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, Staggers said she is extremely disappointed in the nation’s lack of preparation to combat the virus.