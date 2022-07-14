To Raleigh General Hospital (RGH) and West Virginia Junior College (WVJC), which have joined to help address the nursing crisis through a collaborative initiative. The pioneering partnership aligns the resources and expertise of RGH and WVJC to expand the state’s nursing workforce by creating the WVJC School of Nursing at RGH. The new initiative will be an accelerated 18-month program and will include elements tailored to hospital culture and procedures, a hybrid online delivery method, joint appointments for lab and clinical faculty, and scholarships tied to employment commitments upon graduation. The program plans to open enrollment in September 2022 and start its first class in April 2023.
To Carnegie Hall for partnering with the North House Museum to present a documentary film by singer-songwriter Doris Fields, also known as Lady D. “Those Who Came Before” was shown in Carnegie Hall’s Old Stone Room on June 30, with a reception at the North House’s Frazer’s Star Hotel Tavern Room immediately following the viewing. “Those Who Came Before” examines the musical history and heritage of Blacks in West Virginia. The video features interviews with well-known local artists such as jazz musician Bob Thompson and poet Crystal Good. The film is the first in a series of planned videos exploring and celebrating the Black experience in West Virginia. It focuses on African Americans’ impact in music, academics, science, sports and other fields in the Mountain State. This video was made possible with a grant from the West Virginia Division of Culture & History.
To Keyisha Richardson and others who are honoring her son Dwayne, who died last May. Richardson, along with others who are part of Wayne’s World Foundation, dropped off dozens of shoes at the Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center. The shoes were initially donated to Wayne’s World, an organization started in honor of Dwayne, for a sneaker convention held in April as part of the inaugural Wayne’s World Foundation 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. The funds raised from the basketball tournament went toward the Dwayne Richardson Memorial Scholarship Fund, established at the Beckley Area Foundation. Additional donations to the housing center were also made by the St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, which donated “Blessing Bags” filled with toiletry items and other products appropriate for the warm weather months.
To showcasing the legacy of West Virginians. Recent examples included renaming bridges or highways in their honor centered on four Fayette County men. Charlie Biggs was strong in the service community including roles in the Lions Club, Shriners, Moose, Masons and more. State Trooper John Scott Syner was a family man who dedicated his life to serving others. U.S. Army PFC Billy Keith Ford was a Purple Heart honoree who was killed in Vietnam during an operation to liberate ground troops that had been under siege for 78 days. U.S. T/5 J.W. Cruse Jr., served under George Patton with the 2nd Armored Division in WWII. He received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.
