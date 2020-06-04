To work officially getting underway on replacements for the school buildings destroyed in Nicholas County in the June 2016 flood. Cherry River Elementary School is slated to be “extensively remodeled” on the same property that is also to be used for a new Richwood High School and new Richwood Middle School, a planned “community school” serving pre-kindergarten through 12th grades. Glade Creek Business Park, the site of the groundbreaking ceremony, is the planned site for a “comprehensive school site” with Nicholas County High School and Summersville Middle School for grades 6-12. The Nicholas County Career and Technical Education Center is also to be located at Glade Creek, though vocational programs would be available at Richwood High too. Plans called for Summersville Elementary School to eventually be at the current Nicholas County High School following upgrades once students at Nicholas High moved to Glade Creek. In January, FEMA approved $131 million for the school projects in Nicholas County. FEMA is covering 90 percent of the construction costs. Altogether, the school projects cover rebuilds or renovations for half of the 14 schools in Nicholas County.
To the Department of Transportation’s spring paving program getting underway, with projects ongoing or planned in all 55 West Virginia counties. In addition to the $140 million regular paving program for 2020, the state provided an additional boost of money to each district for use on projects that will be completed by the end of June. The Division of Highways is set to ditch, patch, and stabilize a combined 56,000 miles in 2020, necessary preparation that paves the way for 416 resurfacing projects covering over 650 miles by the end of this year.
To West Virginia’s capital airport resuming nonstop flights to Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., in July. Yeager Airport announced that American Airlines will restart the fights to Philadelphia International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on July 7 after pausing the routes because of the coronavirus pandemic. The facility will continue to observe the latest virus safety guidelines.
To 38 Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants, worth $7.4 million, for projects in 27 West Virginia counties. The West Virginia Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program is administered by the WVDOT and funded by the Federal Highway Administration. These grants help towns and cities build and improve sidewalks, lighting and rail trails.