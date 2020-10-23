THUMBS UP
To the work involved in restoring the water source for Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District (PSD) which mysteriously dried up in December, robbing the system’s nearly 1,400 customers of potable water. A large part of the solution was much needed funding – in the end it would take just under $4.5 million to get the water flowing permanently again. Recently the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development representatives delivered $936,000 toward the water project, which is now operational.
To Hawks Nest Tunnel being in the midst of a long-time-in-coming checkup. Brookfield Renewable revealed plans for an ambitious project at one of the West Virginia properties it owns, the Hawks Nest Dam. Officials said at the time the enterprise would result in the first inspection of the Hawks Nest Tunnel since it was completed in the 1930s. the tunnel inspection has involved a thorough effort to determine if any repair work is necessary. A specific focus of the inspection is where the tunnel meets the powerhouse.
To more opportunities to catch a trophy fish appearing in West Virginia’s lakes and streams now that an inaugural stocking took place. State officials met at Pipestem Resort State Park to watch as Long Branch Lake was stocked with large trout. The fall stocking season will last two weeks and these new trout, which come from the White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery, will be mixed in with trout raised in state hatcheries. The White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery will be sending an additional 15,000 pounds due to a change in hatchery operations, which resulted in a larger number of surplus brood fish available for stocking. These trout weigh between 4 and 7 pounds.
THUMBS DOWN
To Covid-19 continuing to impact the area and its tradition of giving. Each year hundreds of volunteers gather to provide thousands of Thanksgiving dinners to residents of Fayette County and surrounding areas. The year 2020 would have marked the 20th year of a volunteer effort which started in the tiny kitchen at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Oak Hill. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, dinner organizers have made the tough decision to cancel this year’s dinner. To donate toward the 2021 Community Thanksgiving Meal, contact Lesley Taylor, dinner coordinator at lesley_taylor@outlook.com or at 304-382-1421.