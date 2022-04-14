To Cindy Beane, commissioner of the Bureau for Medical Services within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), who has been named president-elect of the National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD). NAMD supports state and territorial Medicaid directors by enhancing their ability to improve the health of those served by Medicaid and CHIP.
To the Monroe County Courthouse finally being on course to once again hold proceedings in its courtroom after being approved by the state to receive about $5 million for badly needed renovations. That loan will pay for architectural and engineering services, which have already been underway. The estimate for repairs on the courthouse, which was built in 1881, was $4.5 million.
To Oceana native C. Haley Cook Bunn, who was appointed to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals by Gov. Jim Justice. Bunn is an honors graduate of West Virginia University and the West Virginia University College of Law. In 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice selected her as one of 12 prosecutors from across the nation to serve in a newly created Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit.
To the City of Oak Hill for honoring its heroes of the Armed Forces with commemorative banners. The sponsored banners will be displayed on Main Street and other designated streets in Oak Hill. The anticipated display period will be July 4 through Veterans Day. The banners will be hung without reserved locations along Main Street and other streets as necessary. Anyone with questions can contact 304-469-9541 or visit https://oakhillwv.gov.
To Raleigh County Community Action Association (RCCAA) Head Start's receiving 316 Scholastic books from the LiTEArary Society’s West Virginia Head Start Road Tour. Morgantown High School student Rania Zuri, founder of the LiTEArary Society, has vowed to deliver one book to each Head Start student in the state. Each student will be taking home a book from the WV Head Start Tour. Titles include popular books for 3- to 5-year-old students, such as “Pete the Cat,” “If You Give A Mouse a Cookie,” and others. In Raleigh County, she delivered books on March 28.