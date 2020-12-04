To Mac’s Toy Fund for making accommodations to deal with Covid-19. This year is the fund’s 90th, and organizers did not want to break that long streak of providing the children in Raleigh County with toys and other trappings of a happy holiday. So it was decided that instead of having the traditional party at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center – where social distancing would be near impossible – Mac’s would award grants to other community groups who could more easily conduct smaller, more manageable events. Monetary donations to Mac’s Toy Fund can be sent to:
Mac’s Toy Fund
512 Maxwell Hill Road
Beckley, WV 25801
To packaging manufacturer Klockner Pentaplast for expanding a production facility in West Virginia. The plant is located in Beaver in Raleigh County. Klockner will add thermoforming capabilities for the North American sustainable food tray market. The investment includes several million dollars in economic development to the area and will create 21 full-time jobs, the release said. The Beaver facility opened in 2000. The company was founded in Germany in 1965 and has operations in 18 countries, employing more than 5,900 people.
To Fayette County Parks and Recreation for peering ahead to a post-Covid-19 future. The board is accepting responses for a survey related to planning and management for the future of the Fayette County Park in Beckwith and the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville. “We think it’s important to hear from the community, their thoughts about programming for both places,” said Renee Harper, park director.
To Oak Hill native Charlie Toney, who teemed with PBA professional John May to recently claim his first Professional Bowlers Association title – the PBA/PBA50 Decker Appraisal Services Bristol Baker Doubles Tournament in Bristol, Va. “I have won a lot of tournaments, but I have been searching for that PBA win for many years,” Toney said. “The feeling of winning that first PBA tournament is so surreal, especially when it has been your lifelong dream.”