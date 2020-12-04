Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.