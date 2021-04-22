To West Virginia receiving $1.88 million from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act to track the spread of new Covid-19 variants. The state has so far confirmed cases of virus variants from the U.K., California and Brazil, mostly concentrated in the northern part of the state and the eastern panhandle. Some variants are seen as more infectious and deadly, and officials urge residents to get vaccinated in order to stamp out their spread. The funding is allocated through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and aims to expand genomic sequencing to identify variants.
To West Virginia’s high school graduation rate increasing for the third consecutive year in school year 2019-20. According to the West Virginia Department of Education, which published its results to an online dashboard, the state had a graduation rate of 92.1 percent for all fourth-year high school students in the 2019-20 school year compared to graduation rates in the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 school years of 90.2 percent and 91.3 percent, respectively. Still, there is work to do locally. White students graduated from Raleigh County’s four high schools at a rate of 90.31 percent, while Black students graduated at a 70.51 percent rate, both rates trailing state overall tallies of 92.42 and 86.14 percent, respectively. Also, graduation rates in and of themselves do not speak to how prepared graduates are to enter higher education or the workforce – and those are important measurements to track as well.
To the Wyoming County Veterans Memorial in Oceana. With the recent addition of nearly 100 new bricks and decorative granite, the commemorative wall now contains more than 1,000 black bricks, which honor veterans of all wars – even those who do not, or have never, resided in Wyoming County. The memorial also features three six-foot-high “uprights” that carry the names of Wyoming County veterans who died in combat in the designated war, including the Civil War, World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam, and Middle Eastern conflicts.
To the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve for hosting a series of grandfamilies (grandparents raising their grandchildren) fishing days in May and June. The events are scheduled for May 16, June 5 and June 26 from noon to 5 p.m. at the park’s Camp Brookside Environmental Education Center. The event will feature knot-tying, casting techniques, fish identification and Leave No Trace and more. For more details and to register for the event, contact mark_bollinger@nps.gov or 304-860-7713.