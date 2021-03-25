To West Virginia receiving nearly $2.4 million from the federal government to fund HIV prevention and treatment. The state is wrestling with one of the nation’s highest spikes in HIV cases related to intravenous drug use. The surge, clustered primarily around Charleston and Huntington, is being attributed at least in part to the 2018 cancellation of a needle exchange program that offered clean syringes to injection drug users not able to quit the habit altogether.
To Beckley Area Foundation for making its annual discretionary grants to charitable organizations serving Raleigh County in the areas of animals, the arts, civic beautification, education, health and human services and public recreation. The BAF Board of Directors approved $211,907.05 to fund 48 projects between April 2021 and March 2022. Using the pooled income from discretionary funds, BAF addresses the community’s most pressing needs and promising opportunities. Volunteers from our community serve on the distributions committee to review all proposals and make recommendations to the BAF Board of Directors, who make the final decision on all grants.
To Save the Children, an international humanitarian aid organization, that donated 1,200 boxes of food to the City of Beckley Housing Authority. Each box distributed at Linda K. Epling Stadium recently weighed 35 pounds. The goal was to distribute all of the boxes, in order for Save the Children to provide other means of assistance in Beckley, such as holiday gifts.
To Lt. Chris Graham of the Beckley Fire Department, honored as the 2020 BPD Firefighter of the Year. Graham said he was honored. “It means a lot to me because it was a very hard year for everybody, and we came in and always tried to have a good attitude (of) ‘It’s all going to be OK. We’re going to get through this,’” he said. It is the second time that Graham has won the award.
To West Virginia receiving two federal grants totaling $12.4 million for substance abuse prevention and treatment and for mental health services. U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito noted that the pandemic brought increased isolation and hardship for those suffering from mental health issues.