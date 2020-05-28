To Beckley Area Foundation for creating a COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, which was created to support local nonprofit organizations working to provide aid to those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. After three rounds of grant award decisions, the group has now awarded $26,450. The latest round of funding went to the Commission on Aging, churches, Beckley Dream Center, Salvation Army and more to help provide food to those in need in the region.
To Little General Stores that started a free lunch program for any school-aged child back in mid-March when local area schools were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, Little General has given over $100,000 worth of free lunches and will be continuing the program throughout the month of May. Taking part are any Little General owned Taco Bell, Arby’s, Godfather’s Pizza, Burger King and Subway as well as the Steak Escape in Fairmont.
To the West Virginia Youth Environmental Program that will present nearly $15,000 in cash awards to more than 900 groups across the state for their efforts over the past year to improve the Mountain State environment. Wyoming County East High School’s Friends of the Earth Club earned three of the more than 40 awards presented statewide, including the DuPont Plastic Recycling Award, first place, $300; the REAP Recycling PowerPoint Award, $500; and student Amy Vest took the Youth Environmental Hall of Fame Award, $200.
To Fayette County Schools beginning Phase 2 for the upcoming construction work at Fayetteville PK-8 School. Renovations at Fayetteville and Valley PK-8 schools and Midland Trail and Oak Hill high schools are planned under a $15.2 million project funded by the School Building Authority ($13.2 million) and Fayette County Schools ($2 million).
To more than 249,263 people in West Virginia – or 20.3 percent of eligible voters – for requesting an absentee ballot, according Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office. Their request will help keep us safe during the coronavirus pandemic. There are 1.2 million registered voters in the Mountain State. Early voting began May 27, and ends June 6.