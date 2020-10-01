To positive steps being taken in the town of Alderson. Recent examples include Alderson Main Street matching a contribution challenge from an anonymous donor to the Greater Greenbrier Long Term Recovery Committee (GGLTRC) for the benefit of victims of the flash flooding which occurred in June 2020. Although any amount of damage is devastating for those who suffer it, the total damage in the Alderson area did not rise to the level required for a FEMA disaster declaration. Therefore, there is no specific federal or state aid for those who were affected. Local help is essential in this instance. Several groups of volunteers, including from the Lewisburg United Methodist Church and Bethlehem Farm, were of huge help and more will be needed as the work moves from the cleanup phase to the repair phase. In addition, a new market pavilion has been constructed on property owned by the Renaissance Corporation and beside the Visitors Center parking lot. This covered space was built under the guidance of Jim Frerotte and with the help of several dedicated volunteers.
To the Bridge Day Commission for finding another way to celebrate despite the absence of the state’s largest one-day festival due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The platform this time around will be the vast information superhighway. In its place this year, the commission will instead present Virtual Bridge Day 2020 on Oct. 17. The Virtual Bridge Day event will unfold on Facebook during the 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. time frame normally associated with Bridge Day on the third Saturday in October. There is also an event page dedicated to Virtual Bridge Day on officialbridgeday.com. There will be six giveaway packages, a raffle for a “big package” grand prize and more. Proceeds will be utilized to support Bridge Day 2021.
To Concord University receiving a Title III grant from the United States Department of Education’s Strengthening Institutions Program (SIP) designed to help eligible institutes of higher education expand their ability to serve low-income students. The award will bring just over $2 million to the university over the next five years. The grant proposal outlines a project called CU Forward, which is broken into three focus areas: increasing affordable access to general education and market-driven degree programs through online courses, providing student engagement with research/internships that lead to graduation and a career.