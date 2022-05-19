To Timothy Coleman, recognized by Raleigh General Hospital as its 2022 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s facilities who touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded. As a respiratory therapist for Raleigh General, he has been on the front lines through the Covid-19 pandemic. His cardiopulmonary team says he is reliable and always willing to help. Coleman has been dedicated to making patients and employees feel cared about, important and valued.
To a West Virginia Parkways Authority awarded contract for $24.8 million to technology company TransCore for critical upgrades to the toll collection system on the West Virginia Turnpike. The contract includes installation of technology to expand E-ZPass and other forms of electronic payment to potentially allow cashless toll payments at all Turnpike toll booths if the Authority decides to pursue this in the future. The project will also include upgrades to the Turnpike customer service software to make it easier and more efficient for customers to apply for an E-ZPass or transact other business with the Parkways Authority. The contract also calls for the installation of license plate cameras in every Turnpike toll booth to bill motorists who fail to pay their tolls.
To a Beckley car dealership recently honored as the top in its kind for West Virginia. This is the fourth consecutive year Beckley Auto Mall has been named West Virginia’s Buick/GMC Dealership of the Year. “It’s a huge accomplishment,” general manager Rick Lewis said of the award, which is based on sales volume. The dealership will soon receive a second prestigious award — the Mark of Excellence. That award, he said, is “based off of total dealership service, sales and satisfaction.”
To the Raleigh County Historical Society and a Beckley Area Foundation Community Grant that resulted in the dedication of an official state highway marker commemorating the Logan, Raleigh and Monroe (LR&M) Turnpike — commonly referred to as the Logan Turnpike. The marker is located beside the Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department building, at the junction of W.Va. 99 and the access road to Fairdale Elementary School in Fairdale. The Logan Turnpike was one of the county’s earliest roads, part of a small network which served to open for European settlement and development the remote, backwoods region Alfred Beckley described as “a perfect wilderness” in 1837.