To a community college in Raleigh County that has entered into a partnership with an online university in an effort to allow students to continue their education without having to travel far to do so. Under this agreement, graduates and employees from New River Community and Technical College can pursue additional degree opportunities through Western Governors University, a fully accredited online university. As part of the partnership, New River CTC graduates and employees can start earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree with one of WGU’s four colleges: College of Business, College of Information Technology, College of Health Professions and Teachers College. WGU has already had 18 current New River CTC students and 12 New River CTC graduates make their way to WGU prior to the formation of this partnership.
To the Autumn Colors Express returning to West Virginia’s New River Gorge country this fall, traveling between Huntington and Hinton with a stop in Charleston. The train rides in restored vintage passenger cars proved popular during the October 2019 debut season, but they were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now officials are planning for another busy season. Train cars travel through a 53-mile section of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, and passengers see sights including sheer cliffs, waterfalls and abandoned mining towns. This year’s excursions will be operated in partnership with Amtrak, Explore Summers County, Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, Kentucky Stream Heritage Corp., Railroading Heritage of Midwest America and the C&O Historical Society.
To Rocky Massey, longtime chief community executive officer (CCEO) for Beckley ARH Hospital, who is now vice president of external affairs for the Appalachian Regional Healthcare system. In his new position, Massey serves both West Virginia and Kentucky. He will lead external affairs and governmental relations for the non-profit ARH health care system, serving as a liaison to state and federal agencies in Kentucky and West Virginia. Massey will oversee special projects and initiatives, including Certificate of Need (CON) processes for both states. Massey was born at Beckley ARH Hospital. He started his career at the hospital at age 17 in 1979, after his aunt secured a janitor’s job for him.
To the fact that after years of service to the community, a scholarship has been established through the Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation to be presented annually to a young person who exemplifies Pat and Cliff Bakers’ commitment to community service in pursuit of higher education. The scholarship is to be presented annually to a young person who exemplifies the Bakers’ commitment to community service in pursuit of higher education. Contributions to the Baker Scholarship Fund may be made by check to Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1682, Lewisburg, WV 24901, or by visiting the Foundation website, www.gvfoundation.org. Please mark all contributions for the Baker Scholarship Fund.