To West Virginia University School of Medicine’s Carmen Burrell, D.O., chosen by The American College Health Association’s Awards Advisory Committee as the recipient of the Ollie B. Moten Award for 2021. This award, established in 1982, honors ACHA members who have made a significant impact on the institution of higher education in which they work, regardless of whether the individuals have been active beyond their institutions. The Ollie B. Moten Award for Outstanding Service to One’s Institution commemorates the work of Ollie B. Moten, R.N., past chair of the Nursing Section of ACHA and former director of the Student Health Center at Texas Southern University in Houston.
To Senate confirmation of Gayle Manchin, an educator, former West Virginia official, and wife of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, to be the co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission. President Joe Biden nominated Manchin to the post in the federal-state partnership that promotes economic development across West Virginia and parts of 12 other states in Appalachia. Gayle Manchin served as the state’s secretary of education and was once president of the state’s board of education. She was first lady of West Virginia when her husband served as governor from 2005 to 2010.
To Greenbrier West High School heavyweight Noah Brown, who claimed his second straight state championship at the recent Class AA-A wrestling tournament. The senior defeated Clay County’s Colton Caste in a 6-4 decision to wrap up the 285-pound championship. Meanwhile, Independence High School’s Dillon Perdue took the 106-pound title with a 10-1 major decision over Elkins’ Gavin Boland to win his first state title.
To the Wyoming East Lady Warriors for claiming the Class AA State Championship with a 61-50 win over Parkersburg Catholic at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The team won their second state title, adding to the 2016 title.