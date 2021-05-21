To Zora “Big Mama” Stroud, the first woman to retire after 20 years of service in a West Virginia coal mine. Stroud, now 83 and living with a son in North Carolina, was recently honored at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, where a new exhibit is paying tribute to the contributions of female miners.
To U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., of the Senate Appropriations Committee, for announcing $2.5 million to the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources for cancer prevention and control programs.
To Carnegie Hall, Inc. in Lewisburg for naming Cathy Rennard as its president and CEO. She succeeds Sara Crickenberger, who has accepted a position at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. The two have been working closely together to facilitate a seamless transition of leadership.
To the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection recognizing two educators as “Environmental Teachers of the Year.” Noted were Sarah Hann of White Sulphur Springs Elementary in Greenbrier County and Robert Miller, of the Boone Career and Technical Center.
To the Beckley Area Foundation’s Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund. Donors have made it possible for $114,669.24 to be distributed to 37 different nonprofit organizations in Raleigh County and surrounding areas.
To Independence freshman wrestler Kenzie Taylor, a double All-American. She won both the 118-pound freestyle and folkstyle championships at the Nuway Combat Southern Throne. She also won the 127-pound middle school state championship at the first-ever girls state tournament.
To Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for reintroducing the Clean Start Act, which would allow people with a felony or misdemeanor conviction for a past nonviolent crime committed as a result of substance use disorder to have their records sealed after undergoing comprehensive treatment and demonstrating a commitment to their recovery.