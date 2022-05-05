To the Beckley VA Medical Center for its recent honoring of volunteers who support local veterans. Volunteers have been valued partners at the VA for more than 75 years and provide countless hours of support to veterans. In fiscal year 2021, around 130 volunteers at Beckley VA Medical Center contributed 34,247 hours toward caring for veterans. Their volunteerism and donations were valued at approximately $1.7 million in fiscal year 2021. To become a VA volunteer, contact the Beckley VA Medical Center at 304-255-2121 extension 4162 or apply online at https://www.cdceportal.va.gov
To four West Virginia University School of Nursing students on the Beckley Campus who have been awarded a nurse residency through the VALOR program at the Beckley VA Medical Center. Elijah Brown, Ted Cancel, Robert Harris and Jestin Smith have been accepted into the competitive VA Learning Opportunities Residency (VALOR) program, which provides opportunities for outstanding junior level Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) students who want to provide care for those who have served our nation. Selected students receive clinical experience with a qualified BSN RN preceptor, as well as an hourly rate or stipend. The program curriculum also helps students identify career goals and develop a professional development plan to help them reach those goals.
To The Hope Center, a new community outreach center for Raleigh and Wyoming counties located at 410 W. Main St. in Sophia. People who seek help at the center won’t need to meet any economic guidelines or feel pressured to do anything other than be part of an environment that teaches practical ways to improve the lives of children, adults and seniors, free of charge. The Hope Center is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, ecumenical mission project of the Southern District of the West Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church. The center intends to be a healthy environment that offers classes to adults in areas such as basic financial management and healthy cooking, and to students where help is needed with homework. Summer enrichment programs for children, including those involving Spring Heights, a WVUMC youth camp, and 4-H, are in the planning stages.
To the recently inducted 2022 class of the Stratton/Woodrow Wilson Track and Field Hall of Fame members. Fifteen former stars who had impacts on the program were recognized on the Pete Culicerto Track at Van Meter Stadium. Danny Hairston, William Ritchie and Irvin Wright became the first three Stratton High School athletes to be so honored. Also honored were Tony Giles, Jason Walker, Robin Young, Mergie Bradley, Richard “Poke” Witt, Marquel Ali, Danny Culicerto, Lisa Hardin Knight, Joe Saunders, Sharlene Renee Bradley, Darnell Jackson and Greg O’Neal.
To Griffin Holbert of Poca, named winner of the First Year Student Excellence Award for 2022 at West Virginia University Tech in Beckley. The award acknowledges one student who embodies academic excellence, outstanding leadership, involvement in their community and positively representing the university. The winner will speak at the convocation ceremony in August, which will welcome the next class of new students. This award is the top honor for first-year WVU Tech students, and awardees are announced annually. Holbert is an electrical engineering major. He has been a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) since he started at Tech in the fall of 2021. He was elected president of the club for the spring 2022 and fall 2022 semesters.