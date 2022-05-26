To the annual fallen officers' memorial ceremony outside the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services building in Clarksburg. After a two-year delay due to Covid, the family of a slain Charleston police officer, Cassie Johnson, saw her name added to the memorial. Johnson, 28, was shot and killed in 2020 while responding to a parking complaint. Johnson’s family was presented a folded U.S. flag, and the FBI and the Clarksburg Police Honor Guard performed a 21-gun salute. The shots still echoed through the mountains as Taps was played by West Virginia University student Sarah Wright. While the last note still hung in air, the names of 130 local law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty were read by their surviving comrades. A list of 88 fallen FBI agents followed and was read by officials from the bureau. Last year saw the most officer deaths in the nation’s history — 472 names of officers who died in the line of duty in 2021 from around the country are to be affixed to the national memorial in Washington, D.C., the most from a single year since the start of the memorial.
To two lieutenants with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s office who were honored during a recent Raleigh County Commission meeting after their quick thinking and courageous efforts saved the life of a toddler who accidentally overdosed in April. Lt. Benny Halstead and Lt. William Killen received a Recognition Award from the county as well as a Meritorious Award from the sheriff’s office for the actions they took to save the life of a 14-month-old child who overdosed in Daniels. Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said Halstead and Killen arrived at the site of the toddler’s overdose in Daniels prior to Emergency Medical Services and ended up transporting the toddler to the hospital so the child could receive care faster. Van Meter said they were able to revive the toddler while in the cruiser. While many would agree with Van Meter, who called the act heroic and the men heroes, Killen’s response to Van Meter’s words was simply to say that they were doing their jobs. “We’re not heroes. We just do what we do,” Killen said.
To the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for recognizing Deputy J.A. Redden recently for his work as a task force agent in the Raleigh County area, according to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office. During 2021, Redden was responsible for 14 ATF cases encompassing 20 defendants. His investigations resulted in the seizure of 64 firearms used in criminal activity, 921 grams of methamphetamine, 768 grams of heroin and almost $30,000 in U.S. currency. Additionally, while working with the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, he investigated 56 cases which resulted in the seizure of 56 firearms, 678 grams of heroin, 1,067 grams of methamphetamine, 454 grams of fentanyl and $26,000 in currency.