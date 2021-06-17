To the recent dedication of Senator Shirley Love Memorial Road along Salem-Gatewood Road in Oak Hill. Love’s fame began to mushroom while anchoring “Saturday Night Wrestling,” which he described as a “Southern West Virginia Saturday night opera.” For two years he served in the West Virginia House of Delegates and then invested 14 years in the state Senate.
To Oak Hill City Hall for recognizing Tyler Murray, Kristy Plummer and Anthony Barron for their efforts in helping four city residents escape from their burning home on March 4. Their selfless actions allowed local residents James and Lillian Mathews and family members to escape the fire.
To a recent fundraiser at The Summit Lodge on Greenbrier Mountain just outside of White Sulphur Springs where $90,000 was raised toward scholarships for those in the surrounding communities who would not otherwise be able to pay membership fees at the Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center.
To an upward trend in passenger counts at Greenbrier Valley Airport. During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in May 2020, only 54 passengers boarded commercial aircraft at Greenbrier Valley. In May of this year, those enplanements had sharply risen to 1,092, near pre-pandemic numbers.
To two big businesses impressed with a West Virginia 10-year-old entrepreneur who wanted to earn enough money for a trip so his hardworking mother wouldn’t have to pay for it. The Dollywood Company and Hampton Inn & Suites on the Parkway in Pigeon Forge have reached out to help Jayden Barnes of Mercer County get his trip after learning about the young man’s lemonade stand.