To a new name being added to the Medal of Honor Hall at the Beckley VA Medical Center— Pvt. Gary Wayne Martini. Joined by family members, staff members and veterans looking to pay tribute, a plaque for Pvt. Martini was unveiled during a ceremony as part of Beckley VAMC’s recognition of National Medal of Honor Day. Martini was awarded the Medal of Honor after he was killed, just a few months shy of his 19th birthday, on April 21, 1967, during the Vietnam War while rescuing members of his company during an engagement with enemy forces. The Medal of Honor Hall at Beckley VAMC was first unveiled in 2017 with the names of 13 Medal of Honor recipients from southern West Virginia.
To Fayette County Schools being named as the first recipient of the GiveEvolv grant program from Evolv Technology, a leader in weapons detection security screening. Fayette County Schools will receive three free Evolv Express® weapons screening systems to be installed in county schools, according to a press release. A fourth was earlier installed on lease and has been in use at Midland Trail High. Two of the other systems were in place this week at Oak Hill high and middle schools, and a fourth will alternate between Fayetteville and Valley PK-8 schools.
To a motorcycle club in Fayette County that raised thousands of dollars for a community Easter egg hunt, which they say has one purpose – putting a smile on the face of every child who attends. The hunt will feature more than 3,000 candy-stuffed eggs as well as golden prize eggs. The Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club’s East Plateau Chapter Easter egg hunt will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Oak Hill City Park and will feature free photos with the Easter bunny. The event is open to everyone although the preferred age for those participating in the egg hunt is 2 to 11, since that’s also the age range they have for gifts. Several business helped with the project: Speedworkz, Mountain State Home Health Care Inc., The County Shop, Dub-V-Cutz, Mountain Memories and Walmart.
To Lucas King of Burnsville, who caught and released a new state record musky while fishing from the bank of the Little Kanawha River at a West Virginia Division of Natural Resources public access site in the tailwater section of Burnsville Dam, in Braxton County, recently. The musky was caught using 6-inch glide bait. King’s record fish was 55.0625 inches long and weighed 51 pounds. The trophy musky eclipsed the previous state length record of 54.0625 inches caught last year by Chase Gibson and surpassed the current weight record of 49.75 pounds previously held by Anna Marsh.