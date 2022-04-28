To a recent Hometown Subaru Share the Love Event that presented $7,667 to The Safehaven Campaign. Over the past 13 years, through the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru of America Inc. and its participating retailers have donated more than $200 million to charity, with customers choosing among four national charities and over 1,610 hometown charities. In this 14th year, they are on track to bring that total to over $225 million, proving there’s no limit to the amount of love they can all share. Hometown Subaru Share the Love also presented $6,667 to the Humane Society of Raleigh County.
To the gym at Orchard Park in Beckley being transformed into a dance floor as NUSkool Scholars hosted its first prom for people of all ages with disabilities and their caretakers. Cindi Pugh, who owns the licensed mental health center, said the prom would not have been possible without the dozens of businesses and individuals that volunteered and donated everything from food to decorations to attire to assisting the prom-goers getting ready. Roughly 250 people registered to attend their prom, with individuals coming not just from Raleigh County, but from Mercer, Fayette, Greenbrier, Pocahontas and Summers counties as well.
To William O. Ritchie Jr., a Beckley native, installed as president of the District of Columbia Society Sons of the American Revolution (DCSAR). Ritchie became the organization’s 113th president during the 132nd annual awards and installation of officers banquet at the Washington Golf and Country Club. Ritchie, known as Bill, authored his memoir, “A Black Man’s Journey to the Sons of the American Revolution,” last year, chronicling his many life-enhancing experiences from the hills of Beckley to his membership into DCSAR on July 4, 2016. Ritchie also joined former classmates from Stratton High School who were inducted into the Stratton/Woodrow Wilson High School Track & Field Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at the Pete Culicerto Track and Field at WWHS.
To the students of New River Intermediate School who took the opportunity to learn about kinetic energy and combined it with the importance of giving. More than 1,000 cereal boxes of all sizes and colors lined the halls and were tipped over, creating a domino effect. In just one week, third-, fourth- and fifth-graders were able to collect 1,317 boxes of cereal, which were then donated to a local food pantry.