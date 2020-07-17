To Miller Hall being elected president of the West Virginia Board of Education, no small responsibility especially now in the era of a pandemic. Hall is no stranger to high-pressure positions in education. He was appointed to the State Board in January 2017 by Gov. Jim Justice and later served as the vice president before taking on his new position. A Beckley native, Hall graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and has a B.A. and master’s degrees in education administration and guidance and counseling. Miller taught social studies at Woodrow, served as dean of boys, assistant principal and later principal of the high school for 10 years. In 1999, he was promoted to the Central Office position of director of pupil services, then became director of secondary schools and lastly held the position of assistant superintendent of support services for Raleigh County.
To American Electric Power Foundation for donating $120,000 to United Way organizations in West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee to provide face masks and other personal protective equipment to staff, volunteers and clients of United Way agencies. This is the third group of pandemic-related grants to Appalachian Power area organizations from the AEP Foundation, with overall funding totaling more than $480,000. In April, the foundation donated $288,000 to food pantries and similar organizations across the three-state area. In May, the foundation granted $73,000 to create free WiFi hotspots at schools and community centers across Appalachian Power’s service area.
To Tonya Martin, 11, a Cadette in Troop 37400 of the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, who is seeking donations to finance her trip to London and Paris in the summer of 2022. Martin was one of 25 scouts chosen by the council to attend the trip. Martin, who was recently awarded the Girl Scout Silver Award for her crafty revitalization of an old newspaper distribution box, is also excited to practice some of the French that she learned in school this year and is looking forward to learning about both cities’ cultural practices and the food.
To West Virginia University for receiving a $2.2 million federal grant for stroke research. The grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’s National Institute of General Medical Sciences will be used to study strokes and to manage stroke recovery. Strokes are one of the leading causes of death in West Virginia, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.