To Brig. Gen. William E. “Bill” Crane, who has officially assumed the duties, roles and responsibilities as the adjutant general for the West Virginia National Guard. Crane is taking over command from Maj. Gen. James A. Hoyer, who is retiring from active service after 37 years in uniform. In his most recent assignments, the Tyler County native served as a chief of staff for the West Virginia Army National Guard, as commander for the 111th Engineer Brigade and as director of the Joint Staff. Crane has also served as a chemist in his civilian career and holds multiple patents for his work.
To the Greenbrier Valley chapter of the scientific research honor society Sigma Xi, currently including 16 students at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) as associate members, which received the second place award as a Chapter of Excellence for the year ending June 30, 2020, out of all chapters internationally. The award is given based on exceptional chapter activity, innovative programming and community leadership.
To the expansion of foods available for purchase with the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). The approved food list was updated to encourage healthier eating habits and meet more nutritional needs. The 2020 WIC Approved Food List additions provide WIC participants with a broader range of choices, specifically including several additional brands of juices, whole wheat breads and buns, as well as whole wheat pastas.
To the tragic news that five miners died in U.S. coal mines in 2020. Although that is an all-time low mark for the industry, even one death is too many. Kentucky and West Virginia each had two coal mining deaths in 2020, and there was one in Pennsylvania. The previous low in yearly coal deaths was eight in 2016, and there were 12 last year. There were 29 total deaths in all the nation’s mines, a sixth-straight year that total mine fatalities were kept below 30.