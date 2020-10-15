To Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia, in partnership with the community of Lansing and the Trusted Choice Independent Insurance Agents of West Virginia, for hosting a parade and granted the wish of 3-year-old Axel Perdue recently at the New River Gorge Visitor Center in Lansing and in the community of Ames Heights. Axel, who suffers from Fanconi anemia, and his mother, Melissa Perdue, of Winona, enjoyed a parade of firetrucks, motorcycles, police cars, antique cars and other vehicles passing by Ames Heights to help create a joyous day for the little boy, a firetruck lover who wants to be a fireman. Nuttall also presented the youngster with his own fire gear.
To Tyler Toler, 28, of Beckley who, instead of being quarantined at home, was hiking the Appalachian Trail, a 2,193-mile trail that spans 14 states, beginning in Georgia and moving north all the way to Maine. Toler said it was a journey unlike anything he had ever experienced, especially with the introduction of Covid-19 along the way. He said he also looks back through all the thousands of pictures that he took along the way to remind him of what he accomplished and the fun times that he had. “I really didn’t bring anything back from the trip except memories,” he said. “The motto on the trail is ‘Take nothing but pictures, leave nothing but footprints.’”
To Westside High School Future Leaders Program students who have made it easier to locate specific bricks in the Wyoming County Veterans Memorial. The students presented an alphabetized listing of the veterans represented on the bricks to Denny Lester, Bill Elkins, and Kyle Meredith, representing the Veterans Support Group. Elkins presented the students with a plaque to show the Veterans Support Group’s appreciation for their work on the book. Also, Erica Cline, a student in the class, was presented a certificate by retired Army Sgt. Maj. Deborah Patterson, Future Leaders Program manager, in recognition of her “can do and get it done” attitude. The alphabetized book is available in the weather-proof case at the entrance to the memorial, which also holds the visitors’ sign-in log.