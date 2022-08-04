To the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration for appropriating $2.2 million for the Black Lung and Coal Miner Clinics Program in West Virginia. The funding will be available through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and will support health services and treatment programs for those suffering from Black Lung Disease. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, joined in urging the Department of Energy to implement the Direct Air Capture Hub Program established under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act due to concerns about the program deviating from the technologies and timelines specified in law.
To the appointment of Richard “Rick” Snuffer II of Raleigh County to the West Virginia USDA Farm Service Agency state committee where he will serve as chairperson to advocate for farmers across the state. FSA supports West Virginia’s next generation of farmers and ranchers through a variety of programs and services, from farm loans to non-insurable crop insurance, and conservation programs to disaster assistance, that help them offset the risks they face season-to-season as they deal with weather, markets, and increasing costs that are beyond their control. Members of the FSA State Committee are appointed by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and are responsible for the oversight of farm programs and county committee operations, resolving program delivery appeals from the agriculture community, maintaining cooperative relations with industry stakeholders, keeping producers informed about FSA programs and operating in a manner consistent with USDA equal opportunity and civil rights policies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.