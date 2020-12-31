To Captain Tommy Blankenship, of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department, who was presented the inaugural Sheriff C.S. “Sherill” Parker Distinction Award during ceremonies in the courthouse. With nearly half a century in law enforcement, Parker died from lung cancer on Christmas Eve 2019. The award will be given annually to the officer who most exemplifies Parker’s personal philosophy: “You can never advance in life without giving all you have and working hard every day. Remember that everyone is someone’s mother, father, sister or brother and that everybody should be treated equally.”
To widows of Beckley Police Department officers being reminded of the men they had lost this Christmas, thanks to a special project by the Beckley Police Department Alumni Association. For the second year, the nonprofit agency provided candy and other gifts to the widows of retired and fallen officers. In the program’s first year, Dr. Ayne Amjad of Beckley had made a donation to pay for the gifts. BPD Alumni Association consists of about 70 BPD officers.
Thanks to the generosity of many people around the county, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department delivered gifts recently as part of its annual Giving Tree project. Fourteen individuals fall under the sheriff’s conservatorship supervision, and all of them received gifts provided by county residents. There was actually a gift surplus, Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said, and the extra gifts were delivered to various assisted living homes in and around Fayette County.
To West Virginia State Troopers who surprised motorists with a $100 bill just in time for Christmas. Since 2014, an anonymous donor has been giving $1,000 that troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment can present to motorists they stop. There are many times when people see troopers only when bad things happen, but playing Santa for a day gives local troopers an opportunity to see good reactions, Sgt. A.P. Christian said. “We do try to do these things, especially with the young (troopers), so they can experience something other than bad, bad, bad,” Christian said.