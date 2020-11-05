To U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and U.S. Representative Carol Miller’s recent visit to Montgomery aboard the Amtrak Cardinal to join Mayor Greg Ingram in celebration of several public and private investments in the community. The special focus was a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Amtrak station platform. A recently completed $1.8 million investment was used to reconstruct the passenger boarding platform to bring it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. High-efficiency, high-powered platform lighting was installed to improve safe boarding at night, access stairs and ramps on both sides of the railroad were reconstructed and the pedestrian crossing for access to neighborhoods on the south side of the tracks from downtown was resurfaced.
To the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, which has established a new Child Locator Unit within its Bureau for Children and Families. Created during the 2020 legislative session, the unit will consist of three staff dedicated to receiving reports of and locating missing foster youth. When a foster child is determined to be missing, a child locator will be assigned to begin gathering information about the youth and the circumstances leading to their runaway event. When missing foster children are found, the child locators will conduct an interview to understand the reasons the children chose to run away and their experiences while on the run. This unit is expected to be fully operational by January 2021.
To recent funding received by the Southern Appalachian Labor School that will help it continue with one of its main missions. SALS, located in the Historic Oak Hill School, was presented an $18,185 Community Facilities Grant to assist in the repair and rehabilitation of up to five single-family homes in Kanawha, Nicholas, Raleigh or Fayette counties. According to Kris Warner, West Virginia state director for U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, a $16,900 matching contribution from SALS will result in $35,000, which will ensure low- and very low-income homeowners in the area will have safe and reliable housing. Housing preservation grants can be used to repair or replace electrical wiring, foundations, roofs, insulation, heating systems and water/waste disposal systems. Other utilizations include improving handicap accessibility features, labor and materials and administrative expenses.
To 17 miles of paths being dedicated at Wolf Creek Trails. Wolf Creek Trails is made possible through partnerships and contributions of the Fayette Trail Coalition, the Fayette County Resource Coordinator’s Office, the Fayette County Commission and the New River Gorge Trails Alliance. Wolf Creek Park is a 1,000-acre mixed-use planned development located between Oak Hill and Fayetteville. Specific areas of the park are designated for commercial development, residential development, environmental education and recreation. The site was created by Wolf Creek Park and the Fayette County URA in the mid-2000s with an eye toward expanding opportunities in the county and region.