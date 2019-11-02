To the Beckley VA Medical Center being named a 2019 Leading Disability Employer from the National Organization on Disability. Beckley VAMC was honored for increasing employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Beckley VAMC not only provides health care to veterans, but also recruits and hires veterans with disabilities. Its officials also attend outreach events, career and job fairs within the community and at military welcome home events. The agency has appointed an employee specifically to focus on the hiring of individuals with a disability – including developmental, traumatic brain injury, hearing impaired, vision impaired, missing extremities, mobility impairment, partial/complete paralysis and epilepsy.
Showcasing their new instruments, Oceana Middle School’s band played several songs during a recent VH1 Save The Music Foundation presentation. The band received $38,000 in new instruments, instructional materials, stands and holders from the foundation. In partnership with the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and monetary contributors, VH1 Save the Music Foundation has provided new musical instruments to middle schools in all 55 counties. Oceana Middle is the 94th school to receive the presentation in the Mountain State. Each grant presentation includes $20,500 from the Save the Music Foundation combined with $17,500 from West Virginia businesses, foundations, organizations and individuals. West Virginia is also the only state – of the 42 where the presentations have been made – to extend the grant program into every county, said Chiho Feindler, senior director of programs and policy for the VH1 Save the Music Foundation.
To the City of Hinton for joining the growing commitment to increasing safety for people in the community by becoming the 10th city in West Virginia to adopt a Complete Streets policy. This means that every transportation project will make the street network better and safer for drivers, transit users, pedestrians, and bicyclists – making your town a better place to live. In 2017 Active SWV supported the City of Mount Hope in passing Complete Streets policies, the City of Beckley in July of 2019, and the City of Oak Hill in September 2019.
To American Water employees and Mercer County Animal Control for working together to rescue a malnourished German shepherd trapped in the spillway of Ada Dam. After several unsuccessful trial-and-error attempts, the rescuers opted to put a trap about six to seven feet down the spillway and bait it with food. Because the German shepherd was desperate for food, it entered the trap and the plan was successful. The dog was then transported to the shelter where it is expected to put weight back on quickly. Water company employees named the dog “Lucky.”