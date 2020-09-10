To a new scholarship created as a tribute to NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson that will benefit African American students studying math or science within West Virginia University’s Eberly College of Arts and Sciences. Inspired by the movie “Hidden Figures,” alumna Deborah Miller established the $50,000 endowed Katherine Johnson Math Scholarship to honor the late mathematician, who died Feb. 24. The scholarship will be awarded to undergraduate students within Eberly College, with first preference given to African American students in the Department of Mathematics. If no math students qualify, students pursuing degrees in physics, astronomy and statistics will be considered. Johnson, a native of White Sulphur Springs, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and French from West Virginia State College (now University). She did graduate work at WVU, where she was among the first Black students to attend.
To Pine Haven homeless shelter in Beckley which has changed its focus from emergency shelter to a philosophy of equipping clients to find housing and to become “self-sufficient,” shelter director Mike Horn announced. In the past, Pine Haven had focused on providing emergency shelter to clients for 30 to 45 days. But now, the philosophy has shifted. “We don’t just seek to take care of one night at a time for somebody,” Horn explained. “We desire to make them self-sufficient. Sure, we can provide night shelter, here, but, ultimately, the goal is self-sufficiency.” Every incoming Pine Haven client is in a “coordinated entry” that also places them on a path for admission to several housing programs, depending on their unique needs and qualifications for the programs.
To the Social Security Administration establishing a new service for people awaiting a hearing decision. In addition to telephone hearings, an online video program using the Microsoft Teams platform begins this fall. This new free service will allow applicants and their representatives to participate in the hearing from anywhere they have access to a camera-enabled smartphone, tablet or computer. This stable and secure online platform allows the Social Security judge to see and interact with applicants and their representatives just like an in-person hearing, while maintaining privacy of the claimant’s information. Other hearing experts, such as medical or vocational experts, may participate as well. The agency’s ALJs have held more than 180,000 telephone hearings since March, allowing the agency to continue to deliver critical customer service.
To the late William M. Tony Jarrett, of California, a dog lover who never lived in Beckley, but still assisted the Humane Society of Raleigh County. William’s brother, Dr. Tom Jarrett, a local retired orthodontist and businessman, was settling his brothers estate and learned that William had had a reverse mortgage on his home, and through an accounting error, the real estate had been recorded as one lot and billed as two lots. Jarrett worked with the finance company to resolve the matter and ended up establishing a $10,000 matching fund to aid the local no-kill facility. The result was a $20,000 donation. The windfall has stunned local shelter officials, who say the money is desperately needed, due to financial setbacks caused by the pandemic.