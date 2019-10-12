To the Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) for being awarded the Voice of the (Appalachian) Region Award from FAHE, previously known as the Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprises. SALS is being presented the award for its continuous presence in local media and for raising awareness of the issues facing Appalachia. According to Vonda Poynter, membership director, “SALS has been a great partner in keeping FAHE up-to-date on their programs and celebrations, which in turn provides us with the stories we utilize to uplift and highlight the FAHE Network to the rest of the country. SALS keeps us informed through the sharing of newspaper articles, editorials, or clips from WAGE Radio about its continuing work in West Virginia.”
To Visit Southern West Virginia, a destination marketing organization representing nine counties (Raleigh, Mercer, Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, McDowell, Nicholas, Wyoming and Summers), that received a 2019 Stars of Almost Heaven award for their redesigned website, visitwv.com. The website was developed by Digital Relativity of Fayetteville. It was created to align with the organization’s branding and focuses on the beauty of the area. Its features include a timelapse video of Grandview Overlook, simplified navigation highlighting unique attractions and amenities, interactive maps and dynamic content such as road trip itineraries, user-generated photo galleries and a calendar of events.
To construction that will start immediately on an $8.5 million sewer line extension that will provide service to 158 residents of Pluto Road, Far Trail Road and parts of White Oak in Raleigh County. Shady Spring PSD got money for the project from the state revolving fund through the West Virginia Infrastructure Council. Raleigh Commission supplied $52,000 in county funds for pre-engineering costs.
To $380,875 from the National Park Service to help preserve the Civil Rights Era Stories of African Americans in Appalachia through the Marshall University Research Cooperation and to support the preservation of historic buildings in rural communities through the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History.