Thumbs up:
To Hollywood Elementary School in Beckley for being named as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2019 for its overall academic excellence and progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, demonstrating all students can achieve to high levels. The school is one of 362 public and private schools across the country to receive the recognition by the Department of Education. Representatives from each awarded school will be recognized at a ceremony Nov. 14 and 15 in Washington, D.C., and each school will be presented with an award plaque and a flag as symbols of their accomplishments.
To all 133 volunteers who participated in the 30th annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s Make It Shine program. This year saw the removal of 3.5 tons of litter and 361 tires from six sites along the Kanawha River and its tributaries. The volunteers picked up litter at Kanawha Falls, Krodel Park, Magic Island, Rush Creek, Winfield Beach and a 1.5-mile stretch of the Elk River, a tributary into the Kanawha River. Volunteers spent a total of 290 hours on the cleanup. The Elk River site saw the greatest improvement, with 45 volunteers collecting 2.13 tons of litter and 358 tires.
To nearly a million dollars going to West Virginia-based agencies to support harm reduction programs. While none will be distributed to health departments based in southern West Virginia, an area of the state particularly hard-hit by the addiction epidemic, a spokeswoman said some of the counties would still benefit. About $929,000 in funds will go toward both public education as well as harm reduction services, according to the Harm Reduction Coalition, a national nonprofit that advocates for the rights of people who use drugs, and Gilead Sciences, a pharmaceutical company providing funding. Harm reduction programs typically offer clean syringes and other assistance, such as the opioid overdose antidote naloxone, birth control or sexually transmitted infection testing, to people who use drugs. Decades of research shows that such programs reduce the spread of blood-borne diseases like HIV and Hepatitis C in communities.
Thumbs down:
To data from the West Virginia Health Department that reveals Hepatitis C cases in the state’s largest county soaring to the highest numbers in years, months after a program offering clean needles was suspended. More than 1,100 new chronic cases of the disease were recorded in Kanawha County in 2018. The county suspended its free needle exchange program in March 2018 after Charleston police said they’d be enacting tighter regulations. The program had been credited with helping reduce Hepatitis C cases.