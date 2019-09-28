To local Girl Scout Troops #51264 and #38124 of the Black Diamond Council that have launched “Jeans for Teens.” They are planning to give a pair of blue jeans and a backpack to their peers, and they are asking the public for help. From now until Oct. 9, the Scouts are asking for donations of gently-used girls’ and boys’ jeans, sizes 12 through adult, and duffel, zip and tote bags that are in good condition. The public may drop off bags of gently-used jeans at Med Express on Harper Road and at Beckley Crossing, Pioneer Bank beside L&S Toyota in Beckley, Bookkeeping for You and Taxes Too, WV Realty Pros and Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary.
A student-led effort to establish a state historical marker in Shady Spring. The marker is unique because Shady Spring High School student volunteers assisted Raleigh County Historical Society research efforts, and also raised the money to pay for the marker’s fabrication, transportation and installation. Research has documented Shady Spring’s importance both for its “gushing spring” so admired by former U.S. President Rutherford B. Hayes and as the junction of two important roads. The Giles, Fayette and Kanawha Turnpike (whose trace is followed by W.Va. 3), and the Raleigh, Grayson and North Carolina Turnpike (now U.S. 19) were crucial in opening the area for settlement and development.
To Virginia Williams who was recently honored with an open house at the home of her daughter, Ethel Williams, in Oak Hill in celebration of her 100th birthday. A lifelong resident of Fayette County, she is the mother of four, grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of 12. The open house was open to family and friends, with many relatives traveling from Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida to share in the special day. Born to Alexander and Henrietta Hyslop, both Scottish immigrants to this country, she is the youngest and last survivor of eight children.
To Dr. Larry A. Rhodes, M.D., a pediatric cardiologist and one of the nation’s leading advocates for rural children’s health, for being elected to the Board of Trustees of the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation. Dr. Rhodes, who will join the board Jan. 1, 2020, has served as a professor of pediatrics in the West Virginia University School of Medicine since 2005 and is the founding director of the university’s Institute for Community and Rural Health. The Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation was established in 1944 by Michael and Sarah Benedum, natives of West Virginia, as a memorial to their only child, Claude Worthington Benedum, who died in 1918 at age 20.