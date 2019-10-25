THUMBS UP: To Shawn and Angela Ball of L&S Toyota in Beckley who donated $50,000 to go toward high schools in six counties. They not only donated $25,000 to be dispersed among high schools in Raleigh, Nicholas, Summers, Fayette, Wyoming and Monroe counties to support educational programming at each school, they also donated an additional $25,000 to go toward Christmas gifts for students at the schools. The Ball family also donated $50,000 Thursday to WVU Tech, to go toward the university’s nursing and engineering scholarship funds they established in 2015.
THUMBS UP: To the GFWC WV Woman’s Club of Montgomery which recently presented a “very, very generous check” to the Montgomery Board of Parks and Recreation, according to Mayor Greg Ingram. The club’s $25,000 donation will help make improvements to the former Tech alumni house, which is now home to the Montgomery Community Center. The gift will target converting an old storage area into a kitchen on the same floor of the main meeting area, replacing a sparse downstairs kitchen that has outlived its usefulness.
THUMBS UP: To a West Virginia girl who now holds the Guinness Book of World Records title for the number of sporting clays broken in a 12-hour period. Makayla Scott, 16, of White Sulphur Springs, loaded her CZ 1012 semiautomatic shotgun at a Kansas range recently and fired. And fired. And fired. And fired. When the dust cleared, she and four teammates had broken 14,167 clays during the half-day marathon, making Scott a Guinness record holder. The group beat the existing record of 4,602 broken clays when they were a quarter of the way through their 12-hour skeet marathon.
THUMBS UP: To Bradley Elementary School’s Allison Shriver, commonly known as the mathematics wiz among her friends, colleagues and students. President Donald J. Trump named Shriver as a 2018 recipient of the mathematics portion of the PAEMST award, and after she was nominated in 2017, and carried on throughout the process in 2018, the nominations and awards were finally facilitated by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and the National Science Foundation. This is the first time a teacher in southern West Virginia has received recognition for the mathematics portion of the award.
THUMBS UP: To Dr. Robert Conte, a long time member of the Board of Directors of the Greenbrier Historical Society, who received the award for “Exemplary Service to Historic Preservation” at Independence Hall in Wheeling. Dr. Conte has immersed himself in historic preservation throughout the state. He started work as Historian at The Greenbrier in 1978.