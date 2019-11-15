Thumbs up:
To everyone who took part Dancing with the Stars. Six couples raised $208,355. Stephanie Allard and Dr. Andrew Dickens raised the most money at $57,370 followed by second place winners, Kelly Snuffer and Mingo Winters who raised $49,330. Adding in ticket and table sales brought gross revenue to $344,67. Overall expenses were on budget at $80,287. The money will go into the annual campaign fund, allowing the local United Way operation to serve over 40 partners in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Wyoming, Nicholas, Mercer and McDowell counties and the town of Bluefield, Virginia.
To the Fayette County Public Library for receiving approval from West Virginia American Water for its pilot Bottle Filling Station Grant Program. The bottle filling station pilot program is being offered by West Virginia American in an effort to reduce single-use plastic bottles and encourage hydration and healthy living among users. The bottle filling station will be located on the main floor of the Oak Hill Public Library.
To a West Virginia school teacher who won $50,000 in a hunting competition and plans to use the winnings to pay off his wife’s student loans. Andrew Lowe bagged a Kansas buck this fall that earned him first place in the inaugural Bone Collector North American Whitetail Championship finals. He earned his spot in the competition last year with a buck whose nine-point rack totaled 131 inches. There were 18 people competing in the five-day final round.
Thumbs down
To the closure of the last two remaining Kmart locations in West Virginia that are set to close by early next year as the retailer shutters about 100 stores nationwide. The Kanawha City Kmart in Charleston will close in February following the closure of the Elkview Kmart in December. The store’s parent company, Transformco, cited a “difficult retail environment” in announcing 96 Kmart and Sears stores would go out of business by early 2020.