To a new scholarship for students of color at the West Virginia University College of Law honors the late Franklin D. Cleckley, a Huntington native and longtime attorney and law professor. He was the first black faculty member at the WVU College of Law, the first full-time black professor at WVU and the first black justice on the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia. The anonymous donors have pledged $100,000 over four years to establish the scholarship fund. Cleckley, who died Aug. 14, 2017, was a prominent jurist and civil rights activist. He taught at WVU Law from 1969 to 2013. He served from 1994 to 1996 on the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, authoring more than 100 majority opinions. He wrote the “Handbook on Evidence for West Virginia Lawyers” and the “Handbook on West Virginia Criminal Procedures.”
To college sophomore Colson Glover named as West Virginia University’s 67th mountaineer mascot. Glover, a neuroscience major, will officially don the mountaineer’s coonskin cap, buckskins and rifle at the Gold-Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 18 – if it is held. The Lewisburg native said it’s been a lifelong dream to be the mascot.
To Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, for steering $1 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that will support the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Maternal and Child Health Services programs.
To creative work commemorating the 40th anniversary of Bridge Day that won two ADDYs during the West Virginia American Advertising Awards on Feb. 20. The Bridge Day magazine won a Gold Addy in the “Magazine Design” category and the Bridge Day poster won a Silver ADDY in the “Card, Invitation or Announcement” category. In addition, The New River Gorge Convention & Visitors Bureau was announced as the winner of the coveted “Judges’ Choice.” The CVB received the “Judges’ Choice” designation as well as a Gold ADDY in the “Magazine Design” category for their Visitors Guide. The organization also won a Gold ADDY in the “Consumer Website” category for its website, a Gold ADDY in the “Integrated Brand Identity Campaign” for its Brand Launch and a Gold ADDY in the “Logo Design” category for their logo. Both worked with Digital Relativity.
To Rusty Udy – a full-time employee at the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), who is also a full-time sportswriter for The Register-Herald – who was recently presented with the DHHR’s “Investigator of the Year” award, which highlights one exceptional employee in the entirety of the Investigations and Fraud Management division. The award is given to a single employee throughout the entire Investigations and Fraud Management division – which Udy says has 30 to 40 employees doing work throughout the entire state – and recognizes them for their hard work and dedication. Altogether, Udy’s employment with the state of West Virginia spans 18 years.