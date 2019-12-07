To Mayor Rob Rappold of Beckley for seeking to keep the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre operational through a possible leasing agreement with Matt Bickey of Bickey Companies, owner of the downtown building. If the city is ever to achieve Rappold’s stated goal of being a cool little downtown that offers an active arts culture, the theater certainly would be a lynchpin in those plans. “We definitely want to do anything the city can do to keep our goal of creating an arts center in Beckley,” said Rappold. “We think the theater is an integral part of that.” We couldn’t agree more.
To Wyoming County native Christy Martin for stepping outside the box to follow her dreams. Martin has been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame. This was the first year that women were on the ballot. Nicknamed “The Coal Miner’s Daughter,” Martin began boxing on a dare in 1986 while still in college, entering and winning a “tough woman” contest. Although she graduated with honors from Concord College, Martin turned pro in 1989 while working as a substitute teacher in Tennessee. Martin brought women’s boxing to the mainstream in the mid-1990s, becoming the first woman to sign a promotional contract with promoter Don King and landing on the cover of Sports Illustrated. She won the WBC super welterweight championship in 2009 and compiled a 49-7-3 record with 31 KOs in her career.
To the City of Beckley for applying to be recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Community through the League of American bicyclists. Improvements have been made to support increased foot and bike traffic. New bike racks have been installed at some of the city’s frequented locations. Bicycle repair stations have been installed for people to use when they need to make repairs or conduct routine maintenance on the bike. It also includes an air pump to inflate tires. New wayfinding signage has been installed around the city, and a Complete Streets policy was passed by the Beckley City Council in July of this year.
To David and Rebecca Absher who work year-round tending to their tree farm in Fayette County. This year the couple gets to spread holiday cheer a little further, as two of their tallest trees will be displayed at the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston as part of the Joyful Night festivities Dec. 10. One of the trees is a 30 foot Canaan Fir tree and the other a 25 foot Norway Spruce. They were planted when they were only seedlings in the 1980s.
To Fayette countians well-known for their long-time work efforts. Both County Clerk Kelvin Holiday and Gauley Bridge GoMart manager Linda Garten are near to retirement. Holiday will conclude 27 years as county clerk when he leaves office Dec. 31. Garten recently ended a 40-year career with the company having served as manager for approximately 38 years.