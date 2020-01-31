THUMBS UP to the city of Mount Hope for thinking outside the box when it comes to promoting the area. The city is preparing its application for HGTV’s new six-episode special event series, “Home Town Takeover,” which is slated to air on the Home and Garden channel sometime in 2021. In order to apply, any citizen of a small town (population 40,000 or less) who loves their own hometown needs to submit an application and submission video that highlights aspects of their town that make it special, fascinating, historic or unique. This can include distinctive features like vintage period architecture, special destinations or a classic main street. Once the town is chosen, a team of renovation professionals will come in and restore multiple individual family homes as well as revitalize public spaces such as parks, local diners or restaurants and outdoor recreational areas.
THUMBS UP to a father and daughter from Beckley, Jim and Lora Owston, who recently received a number of awards for their 2018 WV Remembers public relations campaign. The effort was for Temple Beth El’s annual Beckley Holocaust Remembrance Day and was centered on an interview with the late Max Lewin, Beckley’s only Holocaust survivor. In addition to “Best in Show” and “Best in West Virginia,” Owston & Owston’s WV Remembers campaign won eight first-place Diamond and four second-place Merit awards at the regional level, and 11 first-place Crystal awards and one second-place Honorable Mention at the state level – a total of 26 honors. In competition with hundreds of other entries, they captured 23 percent of the 2019 regional awards. To watch the interview with Max Lewin, visit www.wvremembers.org.
THUMBS UP to Weathered Ground Brewery for becoming the first brewery in West Virginia to be certified by the Craft Maltsters Guild, whose mission is “to promote and sustain the tradition of craft malting in North America.” Weathered Ground is known for its use of grain from independent malthouses that get a majority of their ingredients from local sources. To receive a craft malt certification, a brewery or distillery must maintain a membership in the Craft Masters Guild. Weathered Ground has been a member for nearly six months.
THUMBS UP to Rainelle Elementary School’s after school BLAST program, a 21st Century Community Learning Center Program through the Southern Educational Services Cooperative. The program provides kindergarten through fifth-grade students with tutoring, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities, exercise opportunities and even an evening meal. BLAST is in its second year of a five-year federally funded grant given by the 21st Century Community Learning Center.